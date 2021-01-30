Morgan Stanley Has $93,000 Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,889 shares of company stock valued at $142,545. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.