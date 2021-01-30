Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABCM stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.