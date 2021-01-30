Morgan Stanley Invests $114,000 in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

IDRV opened at $44.55 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $47.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

