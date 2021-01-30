Morgan Stanley Lowers Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) to Underweight

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PAHGF stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.