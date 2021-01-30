Morgan Stanley Sells 2,202 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of ARGT opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

