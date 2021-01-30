Morgan Stanley Sells 3,208 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NI were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NODK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NI in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NI by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NI by 482.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NI by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $17.00 on Friday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $80.85 million during the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

