Morgan Stanley Takes $106,000 Position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

MTP stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Midatech Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

