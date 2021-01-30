MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.76. 1,855,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 735,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $979.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

