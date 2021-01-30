M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $130.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $132.47. 835,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

