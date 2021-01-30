MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

