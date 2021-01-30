MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after buying an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after buying an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

