MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,548,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $24.55 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

