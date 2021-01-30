MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.22. 2,599,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,227,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other MultiPlan news, insider Paul Galant bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F bought 1,597,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,321,682.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,464,597 shares of company stock worth $26,235,288.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $4,075,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

