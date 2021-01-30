Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 130.0% in January

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MURGY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 33,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,665. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

