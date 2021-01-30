Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,658,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,094. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.