Myriad (XMY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $192,409.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $192,409.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,766,596,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Myriad Coin Trading

