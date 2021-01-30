NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Down 13.4%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price dropped 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 533,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 478,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

