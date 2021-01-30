NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

