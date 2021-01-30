NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Down 6%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $18.58. 1,317,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,739,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $232,071.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,843,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,531 shares of company stock worth $3,820,174. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NantKwest by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NantKwest by 22.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantKwest during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

