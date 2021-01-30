NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading Down 6%

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $18.58. 1,317,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,739,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.61.

In other NantKwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NantKwest by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NantKwest by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 341,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

