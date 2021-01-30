National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.52.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

