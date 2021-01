National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.52.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

