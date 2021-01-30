National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$897.00 million for the quarter.

