National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBHC. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NBHC opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.