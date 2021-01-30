National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.95

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.95 and traded as high as $74.28. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 1,225,367 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.94.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1839271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.