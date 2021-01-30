National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

