National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.38. National CineMedia shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 65,412 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

