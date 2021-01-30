National Instruments Co. (NATI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

