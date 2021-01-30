National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.