Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07.

Navient stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

