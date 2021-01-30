Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Up 138.8% in January

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the December 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NMCI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 270,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Navios Maritime Containers has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $176,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

