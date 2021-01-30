NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $47.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at about $31,068,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NCR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

