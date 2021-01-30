Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Receives €63.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.72 ($72.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NEM opened at €58.20 ($68.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.09. Nemetschek SE has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

