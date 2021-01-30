Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Down 63.5% in January

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Netlist stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 625,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,436. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

