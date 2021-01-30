NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.67 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.24 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

