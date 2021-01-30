NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.43 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 567,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,453. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

