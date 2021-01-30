Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,469 shares of company stock valued at $37,247,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

