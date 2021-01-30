Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $116.34 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00131017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00263333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064904 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,531.13 or 0.92228358 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 116,905,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,905,377 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

