New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $69.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NEWR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. 697,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

