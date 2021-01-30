New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Trading 6.8% Higher

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. 527,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 407,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $440.03 million, a PE ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

