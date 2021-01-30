New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,784 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cree by 13.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.