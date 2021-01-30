New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

