New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $124.68 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.