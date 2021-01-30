New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 69.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

