New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,729 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Baker Hughes by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 421,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 472,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

