New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,900 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

