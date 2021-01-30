New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,612 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.