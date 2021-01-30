NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

Shares of NBEV opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NewAge by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 175,298 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in NewAge by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 136,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.