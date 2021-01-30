Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NCMGY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,974. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

