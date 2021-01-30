NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 19,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.66. 4,217,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

