NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after buying an additional 305,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,461,000 after buying an additional 213,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.